'Kiln Workers' Problems To Be Addressed On Priority'

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

'Kiln workers' problems to be addressed on priority'

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Mudassar Nawaz said that problems of kiln workers would be redressed on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Mudassar Nawaz said that problems of kiln workers would be redressed on top priority basis.

Addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee on Saturday, he said the government had framed a law for protection of the rights of kiln workers.

He also stressed the need for timely issuance of security cards to all kiln workers and directed the EOBI officials to accelerate their efforts for collecting data of kiln workers without any delay. Director Labor Malik Munawwar Awan and representatives ofeducation, social security, EOBI, social welfare, police and otherdepartments were also present.

