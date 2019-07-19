Kiln workers trained about any emergency

Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Barook Hospital hold a training workshop for kiln workers at a kiln in Chak No 6-A JB on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Barook Hospital hold a training workshop for kiln workers at a kiln in Chak No 6-A JB on Friday.

A large number of kiln workers participated in the workshop and got tips about first aid to cope with any emergency.

Rescue Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and Instructor Muzamal Faraz and Ahmed trained the workers practically to cope with emergency in case of fire eruption, accident, heart attack etc.