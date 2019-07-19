UrduPoint.com
Kiln Workers Trained About Any Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Barook Hospital hold a training workshop for kiln workers at a kiln in Chak No 6-A JB on Friday.

A large number of kiln workers participated in the workshop and got tips about first aid to cope with any emergency.

Rescue Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and Instructor Muzamal Faraz and Ahmed trained the workers practically to cope with emergency in case of fire eruption, accident, heart attack etc.

