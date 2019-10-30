Kilns being run on older technology remain closed from Nov 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Brick kilns being operated on older technology will be closed from November 4 to December 20 in Punjab

Addressing a press conference at DGPR office here on Wednesday, Director General Environment Tanveer Ahmed Warraich said the brick kilns were being closed due to smoggy season.

He said, the duration of closure could be increased, if smog aggravate in the province. He said, strict action would be taken for burning residue of crops, tyres, rubbers and other things.

Uptil now, 16 teams of environment department were working to root out dengue virus, whereas, 12 teams were working on anti-smog campaigns, he added.