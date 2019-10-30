UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kilns Being Run On Older Technology Remain Closed From Nov 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:11 PM

Kilns being run on older technology remain closed from Nov 4

Brick kilns being operated on older technology will be closed from November 4 to December 20 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Brick kilns being operated on older technology will be closed from November 4 to December 20 in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR office here on Wednesday, Director General Environment Tanveer Ahmed Warraich said the brick kilns were being closed due to smoggy season.

He said, the duration of closure could be increased, if smog aggravate in the province. He said, strict action would be taken for burning residue of crops, tyres, rubbers and other things.

Uptil now, 16 teams of environment department were working to root out dengue virus, whereas, 12 teams were working on anti-smog campaigns, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Punjab November December From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

31 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

42 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

1 hour ago

Aircraft Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlant ..

5 minutes ago

US Still in Open Skies Treaty, Needs Evidence to S ..

5 minutes ago

Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to Sign $10 Billion Oil Supp ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.