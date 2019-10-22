Kilns not converted into zigzag technology to be sealed from Nov 1

The brick kiln owners who didnot converted their kilns into zigzag technology would be sealed from November 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) -:The brick kiln owners who didnot converted their kilns into zigzag technology would be sealed from November 1.

Spokesman of the Environment Protection Department said Tuesday that the department had issued notices to owners of 467 kiln houses in Faisalabad district and asked them repeatedly to convert their kilns on zigzag technology which is an environment friendly method.

He said after hectic efforts of the teams of environmental department, only owners of 30 kiln houses adopted zigzag technology up till now, he added.