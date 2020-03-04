Kilns to shift to zigzag technology in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government decided to shift brick kilns to zigzag technology in order to provide clean environment to the people,said Muhammad Rafiq,Assistant Director Environment Department.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said that it was top priority of the incumbent government to control pollution and provide healthy environment to the people. He said that the smoke emitted from old technology brick kilns caused smog in air and it increased every year which was serious threat to the health of people.

He highlighted that zigzag technology would help to save fuel consumption by 30 per cent, carbon in air would be reduced in air by 80 percent. He said that the new technology would also help in making more bricks.