KIM's 11th Domain Specific Program Concludes With Graduation Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) has successfully completed its 11th Domain Specific Program, marking a significant milestone in its mission to create a pool of highly skilled professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern governance and public service delivery.
The graduation ceremony, held at the institute's premises on Friday, brought together government officials, faculty members, and graduates who have completed the rigorous professional development program.
According to the details, the program is designed to enhance administrative capabilities and leadership skills in the public sector, covering critical areas such as project management, financial administration, human resource development, and contemporary governance challenges facing the region.
Since its inception, the program has trained hundreds of professionals who now serve in key positions across various government departments, contributing significantly to improved governance standards and administrative efficiency throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Chief Secretary Khushal Khan (S.I., (link unavailable)) was the chief guest at the ceremony, where he underscored the critical importance of continuous professional development in strengthening governance structures and improving service delivery across Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He also praised the graduates for their dedication to learning and professional growth, describing them as "the backbone of efficient public administration."
The highlight of the event was the certificate distribution ceremony, personally conducted by the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary commended the Kashmir Institute of Management for its pivotal role in human resource development, calling it "an invaluable asset in our efforts to modernize and strengthen administrative capabilities across the territory."
In his address, the Director General of KIM, Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam, extended heartfelt gratitude to the participants, faculty members, and government authorities, emphasizing KIM's growing reputation as a center of excellence for professional development in the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas
US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globall ..
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KIM's 11th domain specific program concludes with graduation ceremony8 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of heavy rains, flood risk from Saturday18 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges43 minutes ago
-
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore1 hour ago
-
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling1 hour ago
-
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Advisor to Prime Minister ..1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock1 hour ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globally1 hour ago
-
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas2 hours ago
-
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested2 hours ago