KIM's 11th Domain Specific Program Concludes With Graduation Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) has successfully completed its 11th Domain Specific Program, marking a significant milestone in its mission to create a pool of highly skilled professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern governance and public service delivery.

The graduation ceremony, held at the institute's premises on Friday, brought together government officials, faculty members, and graduates who have completed the rigorous professional development program.

According to the details, the program is designed to enhance administrative capabilities and leadership skills in the public sector, covering critical areas such as project management, financial administration, human resource development, and contemporary governance challenges facing the region.

Since its inception, the program has trained hundreds of professionals who now serve in key positions across various government departments, contributing significantly to improved governance standards and administrative efficiency throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Khushal Khan (S.I., (link unavailable)) was the chief guest at the ceremony, where he underscored the critical importance of continuous professional development in strengthening governance structures and improving service delivery across Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He also praised the graduates for their dedication to learning and professional growth, describing them as "the backbone of efficient public administration."

The highlight of the event was the certificate distribution ceremony, personally conducted by the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary commended the Kashmir Institute of Management for its pivotal role in human resource development, calling it "an invaluable asset in our efforts to modernize and strengthen administrative capabilities across the territory."

In his address, the Director General of KIM, Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam, extended heartfelt gratitude to the participants, faculty members, and government authorities, emphasizing KIM's growing reputation as a center of excellence for professional development in the region.

