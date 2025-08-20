King Charles Expresses Sympathy To PM Shehbaz Following Devastating Monsoon Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:41 PM
King Charles III of the United Kingdom, in the wake of the recent monsoon floods that have caused widespread devastation across Pakistan, has sent a heartfelt message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing deep sorrow over loss of lives and the scale of destruction
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) King Charles III of the United Kingdom, in the wake of the recent monsoon floods that have caused widespread devastation across Pakistan, has sent a heartfelt message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing deep sorrow over loss of lives and the scale of destruction.
In his message, King Charles conveyed that both he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened" to learn of the tragic consequences of the floods, including the loss of lives and the catastrophic impact on homes and livelihoods. He also expressed particular grief over the recent helicopter crash that occurred during relief operations.
"The scale of the devastation caused by these floods is truly heartbreaking," the King stated. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and means of livelihood."
Highlighting the close and enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, King Charles noted the deep personal connections shared by many families in the UK with Pakistan.
"We stand in heartfelt solidarity with those families as well, and offer our deepest condolences to everyone affected."
The monarch also paid tribute to the courage and selflessness of emergency responders, volunteers, and local communities who are working tirelessly to rescue those in danger and provide relief to the flood victims. "Their dedication is like a beacon of light in the darkest of times," he said.
Concluding his message, King Charles offered prayers and appreciation for the resilience of the affected communities as they face the challenges of recovery and rebuilding. "We commend their bravery and extend our thoughts and prayers to the people of Pakistan during this most difficult time."
The message from the British monarch underscores the international community’s concern and support for Pakistan as it navigates the aftermath of one of its most severe monsoon seasons in recent years.
