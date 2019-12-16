UrduPoint.com
King Hamad Confers Highest Civil Award On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:58 PM

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Minister Imran Khan

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest civil award of Bahrain ''The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in a ceremony held here

MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) , King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred upon Prime Minister Imran Khan the highest civil award of Bahrain ''The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in a ceremony held here.

Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.

The prime minister would also participate in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as 'Guest of Honor'.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin IsaAl-Khalifa to attend the National Day of Bahrain as guest of honour.

