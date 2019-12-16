King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred 'Bahrain Order - First Class' , the highest civil award of Bahrain, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a ceremony

MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ,:King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred ' Bahrain Order - First Class' , the highest civil award of Bahrain , upon Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a ceremony.

Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin IsaAl-Khalifa, later attended the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as the 'guest of honour'.