King Hamad Confers Highest Civil Award On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:46 PM
King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred 'Bahrain Order - First Class' , the highest civil award of Bahrain, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a ceremony
Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.
The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin IsaAl-Khalifa, later attended the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as the 'guest of honour'.