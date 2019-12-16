UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Hamad Confers Highest Civil Award On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:46 PM

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Minister Imran Khan

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred 'Bahrain Order - First Class' , the highest civil award of Bahrain, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a ceremony

MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ,:King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Monday conferred 'Bahrain Order - First Class' , the highest civil award of Bahrain, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a ceremony.

Earlier, King of Bahrain received the prime minister upon his arrival at the Sakhir Palace, said a press release.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin IsaAl-Khalifa, later attended the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as the 'guest of honour'.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Bahrain

Recent Stories

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

5 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

5 minutes ago

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Abandoning Unilat ..

8 minutes ago

UNSC May Address Split of Kashmir at China's Reque ..

8 minutes ago

UK Oil Tanker Attacked by Pirates Near West Africa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.