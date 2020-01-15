UrduPoint.com
King Hamad University To Be Constructed In Islamabad: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Services Dr Nousheen Hamid Wednesday informed the National Assembly that King Hamad Nursing University will be constructed in Islamabad with the cooperation of the government of Bahrain in a period of 40 months

Replying to a question of MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto during Question Hour, she said a piece of land measuring 237 kanals had been acquired at Park Road, Chatha Bakhtawar for the university.

Replying to a question of MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto during Question Hour, she said a piece of land measuring 237 kanals had been acquired at Park Road, Chatha Bakhtawar for the university.

The government of Bahrain had awarded the contract to National Logistic Cell of Pakistan for the construction of this university and a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the two entities.

The ministry of health services will provide funds amounting to Rs 15.474 million for water and electricity supplies and for securing land through galvanised wiring, she added.

