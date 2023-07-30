Open Menu

'King Of Fruit Mango' Demands High Amid Health Benefits

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

'King of fruit Mango' demands high amid health benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :As the mercury levels rise, markets, shops, and roadside vendors across the country have begun showcasing a 'King of Fruit Mango' to customers of various varieties.

According to a report by a private news channel, "Mangoes are the most popular fruit during the summer season in Pakistan. With over 600 varieties available, Pakistani mangoes are considered among the best in the world." "Aside from their sweet, delicious taste, mangoes also offer numerous health benefits," a nutrition expert stated.

"Mango is not only delicious but also boasts an impressive nutritional profile one of its most impressive nutrient facts is that just 1 cup (165 grams) of fresh mango provides nearly 67% of the DV for vitamin C." "This water-soluble vitamin aids the immune system, helps the body absorb iron, and promotes cell growth Mango is low in calories yet high in nutrients particularly vitamin C, which aids immunity, iron absorption, and cell growth."Mangoes were often referred to as the 'King of the Fruits', and it's not hard to see why, the expert added.

