King of fruits Mango takes over twin cities' fruit markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :With the advent of summer season, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in grip of mango fever, as huge demand of this delicious king of fruits was being witnessed right now.

Known as the King of Fruit, mangoes are highly popular among Pakistanis. The fruit was high in fibre, low in calories and contains a small amount of carbohydrates, calcium, iron, potassium and a little protein. Mangoes are also rich in vitamins A, B and C.

A vendor Ali Akram said that the most famous varieties of mangoes were Sindhri, Langra, Dusehri, Neelam, Anwar Ratore, Chaunsa and fajri." Mango of Pakistan was well known for its taste and quality around the globe as well as in Pakistan," he added.

Javed Iqbal, a student purchasing mangoes in G-7 market, while talking to APP said "Mango is my most favorite fruit during the summer season as Pakistani mangoes have more than 400 varieties and are considered one of the best in the world".

Besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also have many health benefits but pouches of calcium carbide were placed with mangoes for artificially ripening the mangoes that was harmful for health.

He was of the opinion that the prices of fresh mangoes are usually high in the start of summer season but it would gradually go down in coming days, said a Veterinary Doctor Mahmood Akram.

Sadaf Iqbal buying Mangoes said Mangoes are one of those fruits that I crave for,"I was waiting for this delicious fruits whole year and now I am enjoying it . Bargaining with shopkeeper, she said that the prices of mangoes were high as 30 Rs per kg compare to the last year.

Jibran Khan a Customer, adding, chaunsa mango of Pakistan is one of the worlds' top available varieties.

I think mangoes that weight a pound to a pound and a half have the sweetest taste, he added.

