UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Of Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Being Remembered On His 93rd Birthday

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

King of ghazal Mehdi Hassan being remembered on his 93rd birthday

The 93rd birthday of renowned Pakistani Ghazal singer late Mehdi Hassan is being observed on Saturday and he was paid homages for his ghazal singing by all electronic and Radio channels across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The 93rd birthday of renowned Pakistani Ghazal singer late Mehdi Hassan is being observed on Saturday and he was paid homages for his ghazal singing by all electronic and Radio channels across the country .

Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18, 1927 in a village called Luna, Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu district in India into a family of traditional musicians.

He was honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. In 1983, in the court of King Birendra he was awarded Gorkha Dakshina Bahu by the government of Nepal.

Mehdi Hassan Khan was one of the most popular and influencial singer in the history of ghazal singing who was and playback singer for lollywood who was referred to as the "Shahenshah-e-Ghazal" (King of Ghazal).

He was known for his "haunting" baritone voic.

Mehdi Hassan was credited with bringing ghazal singing to a worldwide audience.

He was unique for his melodic patterns and maintaining integrity of the ragas in an innovative way.

Born to a musical family, he influenced generations of singers from diverse genres, from Jagjit Singh to Sonu Nigam.

He earned numerous awards and accolades in his career and remained a leading singer of Pakistani film industry along with another contemporary playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, and it's estimated that "he sang and created soundtracks for almost 300 movies."Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness, in a private hospital in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Film And Movies Died Nepal Mehdi Hassan Sonu Nigam June July Family All From Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary mea ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Rana Saleem joins PML-N, sources

1 hour ago

Misappropriation claimed against Bahuddin Zakariya ..

42 seconds ago

Nantes cathedral blaze contained, say firefighters ..

44 seconds ago

US blogger Cynthia is working on ISPR, KP govt’s ..

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.