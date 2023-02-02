King Salman Academy, OIC launch activities to celebrate Arabic language

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Under the auspices of the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the activities of the "Forum for Celebrating the Arabic Language for Islamic Peoples" was launched on Thursday.

The forum was organized by the King Salman Academy in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the headquarters of the Organization's General Secretariat here.

At the outset of the forum, Djiboutian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, said that the Arabic Language was honored by the Holy Qur'an, and it was the language of the Seal of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).� "It also became the language of culture and a civilization that extended from the east to the west thanks to the spread of Islam, the religion of civilization, science and progress," he added.

He pointed out that nearly half a billion people speak the Arabic Language on the planet, and it is among the four languages most used on the Internet, at a rate of 6.66%, preceded by English (25%), Chinese (18%), and Hindi (11.51%).

He indicated that the Arabic language has become, since 1973, among the official languages of the United Nations after a resolution proposed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that in 2012 UNESCO announced December 18 as International Day for World Arabic Language Day to celebrate the significant impact of the Arabic language on civilization and human cultures.

For his part, the Saudi Permanent Representative to the OIC, Dr Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani, affirmed that Saudi Arabia, based on the foundations of its national vision, provided all support to enhance the presence of the Arabic language in many international organizations, citing in this regard the efforts of the King Salman Global Academy.

Al-Suhaibani expressed his hope that the forum would represent a leap forward to forecast the future and strengthen joint Islamic action in enhancing the presence of Arabic in international organizations.� "The forum demonstrates the pioneering efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to spread and preserve the Arabic language," he added.

Al-Suhaibani pointed out that the occasion of World Arabic Language Day represents an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the hard work towards serving the language of the Holy Qur'an.

"It is also an opportunity for cooperation, partnership and integration to achieve major and qualitative projects that serve the Arabic language in all aspects." He added "From this point of view, it is our responsibility to preserve this language to continue its role as it was in the past, a civilized tributary for the Islamic peoples." The Saudi diplomat stressed that the Arabic language enjoys a prominent position in the OIC, pointing out in this regard to the presence of Arabic in the organization's official documents and translation activities.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Dr Abdullah Al-Washmi, said that the Academy's celebration of the Arabic language, as the language of Islamic peoples, in cooperation with the OIC represents a realization by the organization and its countries that the Arabic language is a major pillar In Islamic culture.

"It is characterized as one of the rare languages with a rich wealth of vocabulary, imagery and semantic depth. It is also considered the origin of many words in some Western and Asian languages in various fields, especially science," Al-Washmi added.

He added that the OIC is credited with its support for the Arabic language since its establishment in 1969, as Arabic is one of the official languages of the OIC and its organs and affiliated institutions.

"This support is part of a major strategy to employ the language of the Holy Qur'an in Islamic and human civilizational construction and in consolidating the Islamic identity, spreading the values of moderation, and activating the mechanisms of acquaintance and rapprochement between peoples, civilizations, and religions." Al-Washmi explained that the Arabic language succeeded over a long time in absorbing different cultures, bringing together Arabic, Persian, Greek, Urdu, European and other languages and making them a single civilization, during which it moved from being a language for expressing intent to an icon of science, culture and arts, thus becoming a global-oriented language.

He called for extorting more institutional efforts to enhance the presence of the Arabic language, stressing that the Academy seeks in this regard to link the language with culture and understand Arabic in its major aesthetic context. This context is confirmed by its association with literature, singing music, Arabic calligraphy, fashion, inscriptions, etc.

He expressed his aspiration for more partnerships and joint action with the OIC, as both the King Salman Global Academy and the organization have high compatibility in goals, vision and programs.

Al-Washmi expressed his great thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their outstanding support for spreading the Arabic language in the world.

The OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, said that the Arabic language, which more than 467 million people speak, is among the four most widely used languages on the Internet and the most widespread and developed among other languages.

He explained that the organization, out of its keenness to give the Arabic language the attention and care it deserves, and with the cooperation and initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has submitted a draft resolution that will be presented to the next Ministerial Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to celebrate the Arabic language, support its presence, and enhance its presence and use in regional and international forums.

The OIC Secretary-General noted the approval of the�Saudi Council of Ministers, last Tuesday, to designate 2023 as the "Year of Arabic Poetry," indicating that this initiative reflects the celebration of the pivotal value of poetry in Arab culture throughout Arab history.

The forum included a session in which it reviewed the efforts made by the OIC and its institutions to serve the Arabic language.

Dr Majdi Haj Ibrahim of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) reviewed ISESCO's efforts in spreading and teaching the Arabic language and establishing academic chairs in various universities to publish studies and research on Arabic and its teaching.

The Director of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Prof. Muhammad Aroul Kilic, also reviewed IRCICA's efforts in publishing the scientific heritage written in Arabic and its contributions to the publication and translation of Arabic manuscripts.

Dr Hisham Khojaly addressed the contributions of the OIC and its affiliated organs in spreading the Arabic language and strengthening its use in international organizations.

Dr Khalid bin Soleiman Al Qawsi of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language also reviewed the efforts of the Academy to enhance the presence of the Arabic language at the global level.

The forum was accompanied by the launch of the Academy's documentary book: "The Arabic Language in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," and witnessed reciting poems by poets from the Islamic world.