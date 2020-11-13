King Salman Aid Centre launches food bag distribution project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has launched Rs 49.5 million door to door food bag distribution project in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Sindh.

The door to door distribution is aimed at avoiding mass gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Each bag contains 20 kilograms flour, five kilograms each of rice, sugar, Daal Channa, five liters of cooking oil and 950 grams of black tea. The project will benefit about 50,000 people in seven districts of the province.