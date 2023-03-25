King Salman approves providing two Holy Mosques with 150,000 copies of Holy Quran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal order of providing 150,000 copies of the Holy Quran to the two Holy Mosques with the advent of the month of Ramazan.

The holy books will be printed by King Fahd Complex for Printing, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abduerrahman Al-Sudais expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous gesture.