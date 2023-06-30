Open Menu

King Salman Center Distributes Sacrificial Meat In 7 Districts

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

King Salman Center distributes sacrificial meat in 7 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has organized the sacrifice (Qurbani) of 1700 sheep on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in seven districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for deserving and affected people.

Over 79,331 people in the said districts would receive sacrificial meat and benefit from the project, said a press release.

Under the Qurbani Project 1444H, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat would be distributed in 7 districts including Nowshera, D.I Khan, Swat, Dir upper, Koli palus/Kohistan, Mardan, and Charsadda.

The sacrificial (Qurbani) program is organized in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, local government, and local NGO.

Related Topics

Swat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

13 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

14 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

15 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

17 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

18 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

18 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan