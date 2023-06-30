King Salman Center distributes sacrificial meat in 7 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has organized the sacrifice (Qurbani) of 1700 sheep on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in seven districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for deserving and affected people.

Over 79,331 people in the said districts would receive sacrificial meat and benefit from the project, said a press release.

Under the Qurbani Project 1444H, sacrificial (Qurbani) meat would be distributed in 7 districts including Nowshera, D.I Khan, Swat, Dir upper, Koli palus/Kohistan, Mardan, and Charsadda.

The sacrificial (Qurbani) program is organized in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, local government, and local NGO.