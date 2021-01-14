UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center (KSRelief) Distribute Winter Kits In Needy Families

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:55 PM

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distribute winter kits in needy families

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) had distributed 22,550 winter kits among poor and deserving people residing in District Chitral, Swat and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and suburb areas of the capital of Pakistan in collaboration with NDMA, Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and ICT Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) had distributed 22,550 winter kits among poor and deserving people residing in District Chitral, Swat and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and suburb areas of the capital of Pakistan in collaboration with NDMA, Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and ICT Administration.

Each package comprises of 02 Quilts, shawls of men and women, 09 pairs of socks and warmers for both men and women of needy families living in the colder regions. We were proud that we had completed this challenging project in a very short span of time and in harsh and extremely cold weather with the help of government of Pakistan.

The targeted areas were at very high peaks with no proper roads and with little or no facilities. At a total cost of US$ 1,258,164 and 135,300 individuals benefited from this project,says a press release.

Project was one of the humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and relief center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in north region of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Saudi Arabia Chitral Shangla Women From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan fails to satisfy FBR's questi ..

15 seconds ago

India's wholesale inflation eases to 1.22 pct in D ..

8 seconds ago

Delegation of writers from Gilgit-Baltistan calls ..

10 seconds ago

England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post ..

11 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

13 seconds ago

Asad Umar to inaugurate NADRA Centre at Ubauro on ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.