King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distribute winter kits in needy families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) had distributed 22,550 winter kits among poor and deserving people residing in District Chitral, Swat and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and suburb areas of the capital of Pakistan in collaboration with NDMA, Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and ICT Administration.

Each package comprises of 02 Quilts, shawls of men and women, 09 pairs of socks and warmers for both men and women of needy families living in the colder regions. We were proud that we had completed this challenging project in a very short span of time and in harsh and extremely cold weather with the help of government of Pakistan.

The targeted areas were at very high peaks with no proper roads and with little or no facilities. At a total cost of US$ 1,258,164 and 135,300 individuals benefited from this project,says a press release.

Project was one of the humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and relief center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in north region of Pakistan.