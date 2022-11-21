UrduPoint.com

King Salman Relief Center Provides Medicines For Underprivileged Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Pakistan provided medicines and medical equipment to the Diabetes Association of Pakistan Karachi for free and timely treatment of poor and underprivileged diabetic patients.

The package includes devices for examining blood samples 7,890 different types of insulin pens for patients and 1,620 units of different medicines for diabetics. The center also equipped a diabetic foot examination clinic with two examination beds, a sterilization device for surgical instruments, a doppler device for examining blood vessels, and another for examining nerves, in addition to delivering 318 different surgical tools for examination and treatment of the diabetic foot.

About 4,160 people will be benefiting from this assistance.

This assistance comes within the framework of the health projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is implementing through the center to support the health sector, care for patients, and improve the performance of medical facilities in countries in need.

