UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Salman Relief Centre Launches Ramzan Food Bag Distribution Project In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

King Salman Relief Centre launches Ramzan food bag distribution project in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has launched food bags project worth US$ 1million (PKR 156,000,000) to be distributed among the people in 10 districts of Balochsitan during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the project being executed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority and local government of Balochistan will benefit about 124,200 people in 10 districts of Balochistan in Ramzan.

The food bags will be distributed by State Development Organization teams under supervision of ksrelief on doorsteps of beneficiaries to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local government.

An many as 20,700 food bags will be distributed in Duki, Chagi, Washuk, Panjgor, Naseerabad, Kharan, Khuzdar, Sohbatpur and Loralai districts.

Each bag contains 20kg of flour, 5kg of rice, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of sugar, 2kg of gram flour, Dates of 2 kg, bottle of 800ml Jam-e-Sheren and 950 grams black tea which are sufficient for the family throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families living in far flung areas of Balochistan.

The center has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 59 countries over four continents.

According to the center, "We have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide with international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our programs and initiatives".

Related Topics

Balochistan Oil Saudi Arabia Kharan Khuzdar Loralai Pakistani Rupee Family Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Warns of Stricter Measures Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed on match officials of P ..

2 minutes ago

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

26 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.