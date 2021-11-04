UrduPoint.com

King Salman Relief Centre Launches Winter Relief Project In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched a project to distribute 29,000 winter kits among poor and deserving people living in Balochistan in collaboration with NDMA, Balochistan government and with the help of distribution partners.

About 10,000 winter kits will be distributed in district Harnai which had been recently affected with earthquake. As many as 2100 kits will be distributed among North Waziristan IDPs living in Bakakhail TDP Camp.

Each package comprises 2 Quilts, men's and women's shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men, women and children, 4 Children Cap, 4 Children Maflars and 4 men's and women's warmers for needy families living in the colder regions of Balochistan.

The project will benefit about 203,000 people in Pakistan.

The distribution will include 10 areas in Balochistan province which include Quetta, Ziarat, Pashin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Kalat, Mastung, Harnai, Loralai Chagai and Bakakhail in KPK.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in Pakistan.

