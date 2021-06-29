King Salman relief centre performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has helped performing some 2,429 cataract surgeries to combat blindness and related diseases in collaboration with Al-Basar Foundation.

The voluntary teams of KSrelief, during a special campaign, carried out as many as 24,950 medical diagnoses, dispensed some 3,450 eyeglasses to the deserving families and individuals having limited income.

According to a press release, the King Salman Relief Centre has also provided other medical care services to the deserving patients hailing from different countries in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation.

The specific campaign, presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was aimed at treating people with eye diseases and providing them with the necessary medical care in a number of countries in accordance with the agreement signed by the KSrelief with the Al-Basar International Foundation.