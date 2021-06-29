UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Salman Relief Centre Performs 2,429 Surgeries To Combat Blindness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

King Salman relief centre performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has helped performing some 2,429 cataract surgeries to combat blindness and related diseases in collaboration with Al-Basar Foundation.

The voluntary teams of KSrelief, during a special campaign, carried out as many as 24,950 medical diagnoses, dispensed some 3,450 eyeglasses to the deserving families and individuals having limited income.

According to a press release, the King Salman Relief Centre has also provided other medical care services to the deserving patients hailing from different countries in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation.

The specific campaign, presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was aimed at treating people with eye diseases and providing them with the necessary medical care in a number of countries in accordance with the agreement signed by the KSrelief with the Al-Basar International Foundation.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia From Agreement

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

46 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.