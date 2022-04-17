UrduPoint.com

King Salman Relief Project Near Completion To Support Food Security In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

King Salman Relief project near completion to support food security in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (Ksrelief) started a project to support food security for the year 2022 by distributing 75,000 food packages in three phases with the collaboration of National Disaster Management Authority in all provinces of Pakistan.

In the first phase, 25,000 food packages will be distribute in the holy month of Ramadan. The project will benefit about 175,000 people in 09 districts of Sindh, 03 districts of Punjab and earthquake victims of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan. The food bags will be distributed under the supervision of ksrelief. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local government, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

25,000 Food bags will be distributed in Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, UmerKot, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur, Ghotki of Sindh province and Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and also among earthquake affectees of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan.

Each package weighted 97 kgs which contains 80kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of Sugar, 5kg of Daal Chana, 2kgs of Dates which will be sufficient for a family throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The 2nd phase will start in coming July and 25,000 food packages will be distributed in KPK and the third will commence in October 2022 to meet humanitarian food crises and needs across Pakistan.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families and Achieving food security for the neediest groups in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Oil Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Saudi Arabia Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Badin Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Tharparkar Kyrgystani Som July October Sunday Family All Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

17 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

18 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.