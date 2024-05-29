Open Menu

King Salman To Host 2,322 Global Pilgrims For Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered the hosting of 2,322 pilgrims comprising 1,300 pilgrims from 88 countries, 1,000 pilgrims representing families of martyrs, prisoners, and injured Palestinians, along with 22 pilgrims from families of conjoined twins who were separated in the Kingdom.

They will participate in this year's Hajj as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, overseen and executed annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, and General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous support of Hajj, highlighting their dedication to Muslim unity.

Al-Sheikh highlighted that since the Royal order, the ministry has prepared to host pilgrims, developing a strategic plan with dedicated committees. This plan begins from the pilgrims' departure, ensuring smooth facilitation for Umrah, Hajj, and visits to Madinah's Prophet's Mosque. Over 60,000 pilgrims have been hosted under this program in its 26-year history.

