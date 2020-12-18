King Star wins Hashtnagar Pakhtun Twenty20 Cricket League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :King Star's opener Abdullah excellent knock of 81 runs guided team to a good seven wickets victory against Charsadda Tigers in the 2nd edition of the Hashtnagar Pakhtun League Twenty20 cricket League played at Sardheri Cricket Ground on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilled-pack final.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Charsadda Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 177 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final, Charsadda Tigers scored 177 runs in the allotted overs with Tajdar scoring 54 with four boundaries, Zulkafli 45, three boundaries and one six and Umair 18 runs off 18 balls.

Aqib claimed four wickets and was the only top wicket taker.

King Star's Abdullah scored a brilliant 81 with 11 boundaries and two sixes while Adnan played 57 not out with six boundaries and one six were the high runs contributors.

Charsadda Tigers' Abid and Aamir got one wicket each.

Abdullah was declared Man of the Match while Afzal Nazir was declared Man of the Series.

Special guest Adnan Jamil distributed winners, runner-up trophies and other prizes.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil said that healthy activities are vital for the youth. It is very important for society that sports fields and hospitals are deserted for sports and athletes.

There is a lot of talent in Charsadda.

It just needs to be polished and given opportunities through such activities. This league has been very strong and the players have won a lot.

In the end, he congratulated the winners and runners-up.