UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Star Wins Hashtnagar Pakhtun Twenty20 Cricket League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

King Star wins Hashtnagar Pakhtun Twenty20 Cricket League

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :King Star's opener Abdullah excellent knock of 81 runs guided team to a good seven wickets victory against Charsadda Tigers in the 2nd edition of the Hashtnagar Pakhtun League Twenty20 cricket League played at Sardheri Cricket Ground on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilled-pack final.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Charsadda Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 177 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final, Charsadda Tigers scored 177 runs in the allotted overs with Tajdar scoring 54 with four boundaries, Zulkafli 45, three boundaries and one six and Umair 18 runs off 18 balls.

Aqib claimed four wickets and was the only top wicket taker.

King Star's Abdullah scored a brilliant 81 with 11 boundaries and two sixes while Adnan played 57 not out with six boundaries and one six were the high runs contributors.

Charsadda Tigers' Abid and Aamir got one wicket each.

Abdullah was declared Man of the Match while Afzal Nazir was declared Man of the Series.

Special guest Adnan Jamil distributed winners, runner-up trophies and other prizes.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil said that healthy activities are vital for the youth. It is very important for society that sports fields and hospitals are deserted for sports and athletes.

There is a lot of talent in Charsadda.

It just needs to be polished and given opportunities through such activities. This league has been very strong and the players have won a lot.

In the end, he congratulated the winners and runners-up.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Man Charsadda Top

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

26 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

59 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.