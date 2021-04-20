King Suleman relief hands over personal PPEs to NDMA

The King Suleman Relief on Tuesday handed over various Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) kits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in order to help contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic

The NDMA spokesperson told that the PPEs includes Surgical Gown, Mask KN-95, Surgical Masks, Gloves and 46 ventilators.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki handed over the relief items to the NDMA Chairman.