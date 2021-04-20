UrduPoint.com
King Suleman Relief Hands Over Personal PPEs To NDMA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

The King Suleman Relief on Tuesday handed over various Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) kits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in order to help contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic

The NDMA spokesperson told that the PPEs includes Surgical Gown, Mask KN-95, Surgical Masks, Gloves and 46 ventilators.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki handed over the relief items to the NDMA Chairman.

