King Suleman Relief Hands Over Personal PPEs To NDMA
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM
The King Suleman Relief on Tuesday handed over various Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) kits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in order to help contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The King Suleman Relief on Tuesday handed over various Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) kits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in order to help contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The NDMA spokesperson told that the PPEs includes Surgical Gown, Mask KN-95, Surgical Masks, Gloves and 46 ventilators.
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed ALMaki handed over the relief items to the NDMA Chairman.