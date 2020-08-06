Kingpin of bike lifter gang held

UrduPoint.com
Police Station Bahauddin Zakariya arrested kingpin of bike lifter gang identified as Muhammad Zareef, son of Mohib Ali, belonging to district DG Khan here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Police Station Bahauddin Zakariya arrested kingpin of bike lifter gang identified as Muhammad Zareef, son of Mohib Ali, belonging to district DG Khan here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that two motorcycles and cash worth Rs. 150,000 were recovered from accuser's possession.

The gang leader had been booked in six motorbike lifting cases with different police stations of the district.

The recovery was held under supervision f SP Gulghast division Ahmad Nawaz Shah and SDPO Gulghast Tahir Majeed. Further disclosure was expected from the accused during investigation being initiated soon after his arrest, it was said.

More Stories From Pakistan

