Kinnaird College Delegation Calls On CM Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM

A delegation of Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office, here on Tuesday

The delegation comprised of textile designing department's head Prof Saima Jabbar, faculty member Zainab Shahid, students Hajira Mahmood, Fatimah Ansar, Larib Meer and Mirab Chaudhary.

MNA Hussain Elahi, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Naeem Ghous, DG Protocol Punjab Ansar Nazir, DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar and others were also present.

The CM noted that he gave the status of the university to Kinnaird College during his previous tenure and appreciated that students are talented and leading in every field.

In the previous period, education was made free up to matriculation and now, education has been made free up to graduation, he added.

There is a lot of scope in the field of textile designing, he said and observed that the students should adopt modern trends in textile designing.

CM Parvez Elahi also announced a grant of Rs.8 crore for Kinnaird College for Women University and announced that the Punjab government would extend full support to Kinnaird College for organizing the exhibition.

