Kinnaird College Delegation Visits Lahore Art Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation comprising students of Kinnaird College Sunday visited the Lahore Art Council (LAC), met Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and exchanged views with him on cultural issues.

The LAC executive director said that cultural activities were being arranged at Alhamra halls to promote cultural values on national and international levels.

"Here we provide opportunities to children and youngsters to show their talent," he said adding that Alhamra had been a cradle of art and literature.

The delegation was told that Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was providing training in 12 disciplines of art and culture.

