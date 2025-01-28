Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Old Associates of Kinnaird Society (OAKS) hosted the “EmpowerHER” festival at Kinnaird College Lahore in which around 2,000 women participated to celebrate female empowerment, entrepreneurship and creativity. According to a media release issued here on Tuesday, the vibrant event brought together alumni, students and guests to connect, collaborate and honor the achievements of women across Pakistan.

The festival provided a unique platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. Artisans from the interior regions of Sindh and Punjab displayed traditional crafts such as handwoven textiles, intricate embroidery and cultural art pieces, highlighting Pakistan’s rich heritage. Entrepreneurs from diverse industries like sustainable fashion, wellness, tech solutions and home décor presented innovative ideas, whereas the food segment featured both small vendors and established culinary entrepreneurs, delighting attendees with diverse flavors.

Festival participants enjoyed a beautiful day with good food, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere. Attendees spent their time in shopping, enjoying the entertainment and connecting with like-minded.

A special highlight was the nostalgic rickshaw rides, which took alumni on tours of the scenic Kinnaird College campus.

Adding to the event’s prestige, the Consul General of Kazakhstan attended the festival and praised OAKS for its efforts. The festival was a testament to the strength and resilience of women in Pakistan, said the Counsel General while adding that it was inspiring to see such an initiative dedicated to empowering and uplifting women.

The President of OAKS Amna Omar said that remarkable talent of women from every corner of the country was showcased in the festival.

With its diverse representation and overwhelming support, EmpowerHER has become a flagship initiative of OAKS and its mission to foster growth, collaboration and empowerment of Pakistani women.