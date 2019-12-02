UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kinnaird College Students Visit Alhamra Art Museum

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Kinnaird College students visit Alhamra Art Museum

A student delegation from Kinnaird College for Women visited Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A student delegation from Kinnaird College for Women visited Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Students observed the precious artworks at the museum and praised the huge collection of artworks, displayed there and said that the museum was a unique place in the world of art, where national and international groups paid visit on regular basis.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion that around 326 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists had been displayed at the Alhamra Art Museum, which were reflecting thousand of years old civilization.

The Art Museum invites all colleges and universities to visit it on regular basis. It is going to organise different artist talk shows for the students related to art.

Related Topics

Lahore World Student Visit Women All From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

14 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

14 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

18 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

22 minutes ago

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

27 minutes ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.