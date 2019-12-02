Kinnaird College students visit Alhamra Art Museum

A student delegation from Kinnaird College for Women visited Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A student delegation from Kinnaird College for Women visited Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Students observed the precious artworks at the museum and praised the huge collection of artworks, displayed there and said that the museum was a unique place in the world of art, where national and international groups paid visit on regular basis.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion that around 326 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists had been displayed at the Alhamra Art Museum, which were reflecting thousand of years old civilization.

The Art Museum invites all colleges and universities to visit it on regular basis. It is going to organise different artist talk shows for the students related to art.