Kino exports target set at 3,50,000 tones: PFVA Chairman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The target for the export of kino during the current season has been set at 3,50,000 tones and $ 210 million proceedings are expected from this trade. Its export has begun from first of this month.

Total production of kino is expected to be 2.1 million tones and quantum of exportable kinos might drop from that of last year. Seventy five per cent crop is of B and C grades. Kino crop, one of the major export crops, was faced with various problems, said Chairman, Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Association, Waheed Ahmed in a statement here on Wednesday.

He mentioned that most of the kino trees were very old and were not capable of embracing climate change.

He said kino exporters had themselves imposed ban on its export to Europe. On the other side, he added, international demand for citrus, which is full of vitamin C, has increased in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan could have benefited from this development but the low quality of kino crop would prove a big setback.

PFVA's Chairman was of the view that if required measures were dully taken, the exports of citrus and the value-added fruit products could be increased to Dollars one billion.