UrduPoint.com

Kiran Declares PPP As Best Political Choice For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Kiran declares PPP as best political choice for women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Secretary Information Women Wing Balochistan and Focal Person of the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Human Development Kiran Baloch said that the best choice in politics for the women of Balochistan was the PPP's politics.

She, in a statement, on Wednesday said Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto are the best examples for those women who wished to join politics.

She declared PPP women's wing led by Ms. Faryal Talpur as the best platform for women across the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Benazir Bhutto Faryal Talpur Fatima Jinnah Pakistan Peoples Party Women Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

6 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

6 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

7 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.