Kiran declares PPP as best political choice for women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Secretary Information Women Wing Balochistan and Focal Person of the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Human Development Kiran Baloch said that the best choice in politics for the women of Balochistan was the PPP's politics.

She, in a statement, on Wednesday said Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto are the best examples for those women who wished to join politics.

She declared PPP women's wing led by Ms. Faryal Talpur as the best platform for women across the country.