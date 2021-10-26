UrduPoint.com

KIRAN Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

KIRAN organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Program

Karachi Institute for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) on Tuesday organized Breast Cancer Awareness Program to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Institute for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) on Tuesday organized Breast Cancer Awareness Program to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH).

Highlighting the hassles of the fatal disease, the speakers asked everyone to participate in the campaign to spread awareness and show their support.

'Together, through community and solidarity, we can spread awareness about this disease and support people we love and care about,' they added.

Purpose of the month long campaign is to raise public awareness for the women affected by this devastated disease, Director KIRAN, Dr. Akhter Ahmed said, telling that the awareness program has been designed to encourage and support people living with breast cancer, educate and spread awareness of breast cancer.

He underscored that every year; the October was observed as a breast cancer awareness month across the world. In pursuit of the noble cause, we also arranged the Walk and Awareness Program at AECH (KIRAN) Hospital.

We do free screening mammography throughout the month for those women who are older than 40 years, he told, adding that 18 Atomic Energy cancer hospitals are providing treatment facilities to patients with deadly disease throughout the country and other facilities are also available at these hospitals.

In 2020, Breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer type in the world.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated that in 2020, there were more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer and almost 685 000 deaths from breast cancer worldwide, Ahmed informed.

Breast cancer was the fifth most common cause of cancer death overall. IARC estimated that by 2040, the incidence of breast cancer will increase by more than one third, to more than 3 million new cases per year and breast cancer mortality will increase by more than one half, to more than 1 million deaths per year, he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned actress, model and fashion designer, Nadia Hussain laid stress upon early detection of the disease and asked media to play their role in spreading awareness about taking precautionary steps.

Related Topics

Karachi World Nuclear Nadia Hussain October Women 2020 Breast Cancer Cancer Media From Million Love

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance ..

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance 4 new innovative projects towa ..

58 seconds ago
 Pentagon Warns ISIS in Afghanistan Could Resume Ex ..

Pentagon Warns ISIS in Afghanistan Could Resume External Attacks in 6-12 Months

1 minute ago
 NASA Astronauts Will Continue to Fly to Space on R ..

NASA Astronauts Will Continue to Fly to Space on Russian Spacecraft Soyuz - Rosc ..

1 minute ago
 Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inherita ..

Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inheritance law: Justice Isa

6 minutes ago
 KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls ..

KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls in province

6 minutes ago
 KU, PID, AJKU to organize peace walk on Wednesday

KU, PID, AJKU to organize peace walk on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.