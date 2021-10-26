KIRAN organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Program

Karachi Institute for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) on Tuesday organized Breast Cancer Awareness Program to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi Institute for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) on Tuesday organized Breast Cancer Awareness Program to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH).

Highlighting the hassles of the fatal disease, the speakers asked everyone to participate in the campaign to spread awareness and show their support.

'Together, through community and solidarity, we can spread awareness about this disease and support people we love and care about,' they added.

Purpose of the month long campaign is to raise public awareness for the women affected by this devastated disease, Director KIRAN, Dr. Akhter Ahmed said, telling that the awareness program has been designed to encourage and support people living with breast cancer, educate and spread awareness of breast cancer.

He underscored that every year; the October was observed as a breast cancer awareness month across the world. In pursuit of the noble cause, we also arranged the Walk and Awareness Program at AECH (KIRAN) Hospital.

We do free screening mammography throughout the month for those women who are older than 40 years, he told, adding that 18 Atomic Energy cancer hospitals are providing treatment facilities to patients with deadly disease throughout the country and other facilities are also available at these hospitals.

In 2020, Breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer type in the world.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated that in 2020, there were more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer and almost 685 000 deaths from breast cancer worldwide, Ahmed informed.

Breast cancer was the fifth most common cause of cancer death overall. IARC estimated that by 2040, the incidence of breast cancer will increase by more than one third, to more than 3 million new cases per year and breast cancer mortality will increase by more than one half, to more than 1 million deaths per year, he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned actress, model and fashion designer, Nadia Hussain laid stress upon early detection of the disease and asked media to play their role in spreading awareness about taking precautionary steps.