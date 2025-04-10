Open Menu

'Kirdar 25' Competition At Gujrat University Concludes

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

'Kirdar 25' competition at Gujrat University concludes

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The three-day interdepartmental competition 'Kirdar 25', organised by the Character Building Society of the University of Gujrat, concluded successfully.

During the closing ceremony, awards were distributed to students who demonstrated outstanding performance in various events.

Chief guest, Professor Dr. Zahid Yusuf, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, highlighted the university's long-standing tradition of encouraging top students. He stressed that talented students are a valuable asset to the university and that it is the institution's responsibility to enhance their mental and intellectual abilities through quality education and training.

Dr. Yusuf congratulated the diligent and determined students for their achievements.Dr. Faiza Bajwa, coordinator of the Character Building Society, said the society's goal is to instill character and encourage students to become responsible citizens, contributing to a stable Pakistan.

Students from various departments participated in competitions, showcasing their skills in poster making, essay writing, sports, photography, stage comedy, and filmmaking. A key aspect of "Kirdar 25" was honoring faculty members and students from special categories, who shared their experiences and discussed how they overcame challenges.

Judges for the competition included Ansa Ahsan, Waleed Khalid, Shahzaib Khan, Shehzad Ahmed, Tauqeer Baig, Sandus Riyaz, Imran Haider, Zarwa Touheed, and Mubashir Hussain. At the closing ceremony, Professor Dr. Zahid Yusuf, Dr. Faiza Bajwa, and department heads presented awards and certificates of appreciation to the top students and event organizers.

