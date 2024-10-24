Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Agriculture Journalist Association (AJA)

In his message, issued here, the expressed good wishes for the newly elected body. He hoped that the association would play its role in development of agriculture sector.