Kirmani Felicitates AJA Office-bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Agriculture Journalist Association (AJA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Agriculture Journalist Association (AJA).
In his message, issued here, the expressed good wishes for the newly elected body. He hoped that the association would play its role in development of agriculture sector.
Recent Stories
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur
Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues
Lecturers appointed
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..
Several injured after Norway passenger train derails
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking
Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minist ..
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur1 minute ago
-
Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues1 minute ago
-
Lecturers appointed1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of conduct6 minutes ago
-
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking11 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shar ..6 minutes ago
-
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns6 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin17 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 2717 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China17 minutes ago