Kirmani Visited Under-construction Model Agriculture Mall

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Provincial Minister for Livestock & Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall with Rs. 290 million on at Risala No. 5 area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Livestock & Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall with Rs. 290 million on at Risala No. 5 area.

He checked the pace and quality of the construction work. He directed Buildings officials to speed up the pace of the work. He said that under the farmer-friendly vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Model Agriculture Malls are being constructed at four divisional headquarters of the province. He said that Model Agriculture Malls will also be established in every district and tehsil. He said adding that the target of completion of Model Agriculture Mall Sargodha by June 30, 2025 has been set and after it's completion, farmers will be able to buy quality seeds, fertilizers and agricultural medicines at fixed rates and also get agricultural machinery on rent at the malls.

Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also visited the Citrus Research Institute. Addressing a meeting on this occasion, he said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to increase citrus production in Sargodha district. He said that citrus and mango are the identity of Punjab. The Chief Minister of Punjab has allocated special funds for the revival of citrus with the help of scientists from California. On this occasion, he also listened to the problems of citrus farmers and issued orders on the spot.

