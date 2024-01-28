Open Menu

Kirpa Police, Homicide Unit Teams Arrested A Murderer

January 28, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Kirpa police station and Homicide Unit police teams in a joint operation have arrested an accused involved in a murder case.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that on Feb 08, 2023, the Kirpa police station received an application from a citizen who stated that the accused, namely Saeed, Zahid and Muhammad Jameel came and opened fire on victim Babar Hussain from which he succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

Upon receiving the application, the Kirpa police team registered an FIR no. 68/23. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted, he added.

The police teams utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused, namely Muhammad Jameel while further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

