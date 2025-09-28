Kiryana Assocation office-bearers meet price control secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Office-bearers of Kiryana Assocation called on Price Control Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid, here on Sunday and apprised him of demand and supply of sugar and flour in general market besides other matters.

Representatives of the association expressed their concerns about price fixation mechanism and requested to review recommendations.

The association agreed to ensure provision of essential items to the people.

Price Control Secretary said that provision of essential items would be ensured without any interruption in line with the direction of Punjab CM.

She further that communication between government departments and traders would be further improved.

Dr Kiran Khurshid said that performance of price control magistrates was being monitored on daily basis.

Punjab food DG Amjad Hafeez was also present.