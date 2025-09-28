Open Menu

Kiryana Assocation Office-bearers Meet Price Control Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Kiryana Assocation office-bearers meet price control secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Office-bearers of Kiryana Assocation called on Price Control Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid, here on Sunday and apprised him of demand and supply of sugar and flour in general market besides other matters.

Representatives of the association expressed their concerns about price fixation mechanism and requested to review recommendations.

The association agreed to ensure provision of essential items to the people.

Price Control Secretary said that provision of essential items would be ensured without any interruption in line with the direction of Punjab CM.

She further that communication between government departments and traders would be further improved.

Dr Kiran Khurshid said that performance of price control magistrates was being monitored on daily basis.

Punjab food DG Amjad Hafeez was also present.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

32 minutes ago
 11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

2 hours ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

2 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

2 hours ago
 India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

2 hours ago
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

3 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan