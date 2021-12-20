Kisaan Ittehad delegation calls on Punjab Chief Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Kissan Ittehad Monday met the Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal at civil secretariat and announced to postpone their protest.

Talking to the delegation, the CS said that the doors of his office were open for everyone.

He said that the government was taking steps to resolve the problems of farmers and the provincial administration was already in contact with the Federal government on the issue of wheat support price and over-billing in electricity bills. The CS said that the administration was working hard for the availability of urea at a fixed price for wheat crop and no one would be allowed to exploit the growers through profiteering.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Hussain Butt apprised the Chief Secretary about the problems of farmers.

The delegation included President Umair Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehr Akmal, Muhammad Hussain and others while the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Agriculture, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioners Okara and Kasur were also present.