Kisaan market inaugurated in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano on Tuesday inaugurated Kisaan market to help growers sell their produce at reasonable rates and buy pesticides and other relevant agriculture-related equipments at affordable prices.

Talking to media, the assistant commissioner said the district administration was taking effective measures in light of the provincial government's policy to facilitate farmers.

As part of such efforts, she said the market had been set up at new Adda to support famers and provided them relief.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the district administration and representatives of the market union.