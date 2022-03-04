UrduPoint.com

Kisan Board Demands Abolishing Of Seed Tax

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kisan Board demands abolishing of seed tax

SWABI, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) ::An organizational meeting of Kisan (Farmers) board District Swabi Friday demanded of authorities to abolish tax being imposed on seeds and said tax was unbearable to farmers who were already confronted with various financial difficulties.

General Secretary Kisan Board, Abdus Samad said KP province had produced 1100,000 tons of wheat last year despite many difficulties.

He feared that production of wheat would decrease if problems of farmers were not addressed and they were not facilitated.

He also urged farmers to help Kisan Board in conveying message and demands to concerned authorities.

He said facilitation of farmers was necessary to increase production of wheat and achieving goal of making province self sufficient.

The meeting demanded of government to take steps for benefiting farmers and solve their issues on basis of priorities.

