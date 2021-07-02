UrduPoint.com
Kisan Board Leader Hails PM's Initiatives For Farmers

Fri 02nd July 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Kisan board leader Mian Rehanul Haq Friday said that prime minister's initiatives for agricultural development could yield excellent results if farmers were provided adequate resources, proper guidance and training.

He appreciating the proposals given by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the farmer convention, saying that PM's concern for food security was a matter of great importance and all political parties and leaders as well as the administration machinery should pay special attention to the issue.

Mian Rehan appreciated prime minister's initiative for improvement of agriculture sector including interest-free loans, direct subsidies through Kisan Card, training for small-scale farmers, cultivation of barren land, zoning, interactions with farmers associations and better transport and storage facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

