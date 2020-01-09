UrduPoint.com
Kisan Board Pakistan Delegation Meets Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

A two-member delegation of the Kisan Board Paksitan (KBP) on Thursday met Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A two-member delegation of the Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) on Thursday met Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry.

The delegation consisted of KBP President Shaukat Ali and Senior Vice Prersident Mian Farooq Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said for the first time the government had taken steps to protect the rights of wheat and sugarcane farmers.

He said the government had taken measures to end exploitation of farmers by middleman and made it possible for farmers for getting due price of their agricultural commodities.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that the food department would focus on feasible recommendations of the Kisan Board Pakistan.

They demanded to fix the support price of wheat as Rs 1,500 per maund and sugarcane as Rs 250 per maund.

