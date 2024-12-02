Kisan Board Sialkot president appointed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) With the approval of the Provincial President Kisan board Punjab Central, Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah has been appointed as the President of Kisan Board, district Sialkot.

On the appointment of Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah as the President of Kisan Board district Sialkot, Jamaat-e-Islami District Ameer Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Baryar, Sheikh Atique-ur-Rehman, Dr.

Khalid Khalil, Muhammad Ramzan, Arif Mahmood Sheikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Danish Khan, Malik Munir Hussain, Ansar Farooq Bhatti, Aamir Siddique Cheema Advocate, Syed Mashood-ul-Haq Shah, Waqar Azeem and Hafiz Muhammad Akram have congratulated him and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant him the ability to serve the farming community.