Open Menu

Kisan Board Sialkot President Appointed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Kisan Board Sialkot president appointed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) With the approval of the Provincial President Kisan board Punjab Central, Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah has been appointed as the President of Kisan Board, district Sialkot.

On the appointment of Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah as the President of Kisan Board district Sialkot, Jamaat-e-Islami District Ameer Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Baryar, Sheikh Atique-ur-Rehman, Dr.

Khalid Khalil, Muhammad Ramzan, Arif Mahmood Sheikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Danish Khan, Malik Munir Hussain, Ansar Farooq Bhatti, Aamir Siddique Cheema Advocate, Syed Mashood-ul-Haq Shah, Waqar Azeem and Hafiz Muhammad Akram have congratulated him and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant him the ability to serve the farming community.

Related Topics

Punjab Sialkot May

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

4 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan