Kisan Board Sialkot President Appointed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) With the approval of the Provincial President Kisan board Punjab Central, Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah has been appointed as the President of Kisan Board, district Sialkot.
On the appointment of Chaudhry Asmatullah Waryah as the President of Kisan Board district Sialkot, Jamaat-e-Islami District Ameer Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Baryar, Sheikh Atique-ur-Rehman, Dr.
Khalid Khalil, Muhammad Ramzan, Arif Mahmood Sheikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Danish Khan, Malik Munir Hussain, Ansar Farooq Bhatti, Aamir Siddique Cheema Advocate, Syed Mashood-ul-Haq Shah, Waqar Azeem and Hafiz Muhammad Akram have congratulated him and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant him the ability to serve the farming community.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting on new constituencies1 minute ago
-
71 shops sealed in smog crackdown1 minute ago
-
107 arrested over hoarding, overpricing in Nov1 minute ago
-
PJN, UNDP organize Consultative Workshop in Malakand Division11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects schools21 minutes ago
-
DC holds ‘Khuli Kutchary’ to resolve problems of citizens21 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts Int'l conference on prioritizing economic agenda in Pak’s foreign policy towards USA21 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions reopen in Kurram21 minutes ago
-
PPP Committee discusses ongoing political challenges30 minutes ago
-
Event for special persons30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder31 minutes ago
-
India using all evil tactics to perpetuate illegal occupation of Kashmir: Safi31 minutes ago