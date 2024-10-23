Open Menu

Kisan Card Active In District

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:45 PM

The Kisan card holder farmers are authorized to buy agriculture inputs including fertilizer, seeds, pesticides up to Rs 150,000 for wheat crop from registered dealers at subsidized rates in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Kisan card holder farmers are authorized to buy agriculture inputs including fertilizer, seeds, pesticides up to Rs 150,000 for wheat crop from registered dealers at subsidized rates in the district.

This was stated by Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood during a surprise inspection of dealers’ shops in various localities of the district on Wednesday.

He said that the Kisan card is fully active, adding that the registered farmers would be benefited through the Kisan cards.

