Kisan Card Distribution Centre Inaugurated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:54 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government established a Kisan card distribution centre in Muzaffargarh to facilitate local farmers.
The center was opened by Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, during a special ceremony.
Speaking at the event, he emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures for the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. He added that a significant budget had been allocated by the Punjab government to support these initiatives, with the card being a valuable gift for farmers across the province.
The Kisan Card will simplify the purchase of essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, providing ease and efficiency for the farming community. During the ceremony, Ajmal Khan Chandia also distributed cards to farmers.
The event was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Tahir Mahmood, Assistant Director Mujahid Iqbal, and officials from the Bank of Punjab, who were present to support the distribution and facilitate the process.
