Kisan Card distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s farmer-friendly vision, a special ceremony was held at the Deputy Director Agriculture Office on Wednesday for distribution of Kisan cards among eligible farmers.

The chief guest at the event was Provincial Assembly Member of PML-N Mian Ikram-ul-Haq, along with Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hamid. Other guests included Director Agriculture Sargodha Muhammad Shahid and various officials and farmers.

MPA Ikram-ul-Haq, addressing the participants, said that the Kisan Card initiative would not only benefit landowners and farmers but also contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector and bring about an agricultural revolution in the country.

The DG Agriculture assured that the cards were being issued to deserving farmers on merit and transparency is being given top priority in their distribution.

Director Agriculture Muhammad Shahid informed that so far, 350 farmers in the district received Kisan Cards and that the remaining cards would be distributed to all farmers in the coming days.