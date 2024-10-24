Open Menu

Kisan Card, Farmer-friendly Initiative: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Kisan card, farmer-friendly initiative: minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said Kisan card is a historic and farmer-friendly initiative of Punjab chief minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said Kisan card is a historic and farmer-friendly initiative of Punjab chief minister.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting at Agriculture House on Thursday. He said that till now 1,500,000 farmers had got themselves registered for Kisan card while Bank of Punjab had approved 430,000 applications. He said that till now, farmers had activated 310,000 Kisan cards.

Kirmani was told in the meeting that purchase process of agriculture inputs through Kisan card was ongoing at 2,600 registered dealers.

The was meeting told that till now farmers had carried out purchase worth Rs 2 billion.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started exemplary initiatives for prosperity of farmers.

He said that 136 delivery centres had been set up at tehsil level for provision of Kisan card. Kirmani ordered to take stern action against elements creating shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and selling them at high rates.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Bank Of Punjab Billion

Recent Stories

itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smar ..

Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone

7 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence ..

IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference

4 minutes ago
 Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

4 minutes ago
 BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Ba ..

BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine confl ..

Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker

5 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Fa ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court

5 minutes ago
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 K ..

NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station

2 minutes ago
 Law minister holds meeting with bar councils' repr ..

Law minister holds meeting with bar councils' representatives

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates project of transferring agric ..

CM Bugti inaugurates project of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar en ..

2 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander Coast

41 minutes ago
 'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare softw ..

'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare software

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan