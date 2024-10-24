Kisan card, farmer-friendly initiative: minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said Kisan card is a historic and farmer-friendly initiative of Punjab chief minister

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting at Agriculture House on Thursday. He said that till now 1,500,000 farmers had got themselves registered for Kisan card while Bank of Punjab had approved 430,000 applications. He said that till now, farmers had activated 310,000 Kisan cards.

Kirmani was told in the meeting that purchase process of agriculture inputs through Kisan card was ongoing at 2,600 registered dealers.

The was meeting told that till now farmers had carried out purchase worth Rs 2 billion.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started exemplary initiatives for prosperity of farmers.

He said that 136 delivery centres had been set up at tehsil level for provision of Kisan card. Kirmani ordered to take stern action against elements creating shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and selling them at high rates.