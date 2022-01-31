Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that Kisan Card was a flagship programme of the incumbent government under which subsidy was being provided on agricultural equipment, seeds and agricultural commodities

He said this while presiding over a meeting of agriculture transformation steering committee at CM office.

He directed to speed up work on projects started under the Agriculture department. He further said that Irrigation department should focus on improving its service delivery.

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari said that Jalalpur Canal Irrigation project would irrigate 170,000 acres land of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab. He said, "Canal is 116 km long."Agriculture Secretary and Irrigation Secretary were also present.

